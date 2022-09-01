Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,345 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,070 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,541 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after buying an additional 372,871 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,706 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,577 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 20,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton Trading Down 4.0 %

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $28.91. 83,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,180,009. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 2.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.