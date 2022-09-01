Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1,435.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,791.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,627 shares of company stock worth $28,935,768. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.71.

NYSE EPAM traded down $14.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $411.90. 1,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.29.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

