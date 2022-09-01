Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 983 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth about $498,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 42.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,046,000 after acquiring an additional 33,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $283.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.67 and its 200-day moving average is $273.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,219 shares of company stock worth $6,865,796. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

