Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. abrdn plc grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 289,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.5 %

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,818. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.78.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

