Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $139.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,454. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $149.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

