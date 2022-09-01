Quent Capital LLC Acquires 120,896 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,896 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 3.5% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $19,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.19. 407,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,463,478. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

