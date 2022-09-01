Quent Capital LLC Acquires 9,853 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $33.06. 927,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,401,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

