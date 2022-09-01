Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,036 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $148,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,871. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.