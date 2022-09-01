Quent Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 542.7% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,852. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average of $93.97. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $117.49.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
