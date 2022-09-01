Quent Capital LLC Has $817,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ACN traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $285.75. The company had a trading volume of 32,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,964. The firm has a market cap of $180.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.09. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.77 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

