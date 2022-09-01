Quent Capital LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.95. 252,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,684,276. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

