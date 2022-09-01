Quent Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.30. 22,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.90. The company has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

