Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,361 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,622. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.28%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.