Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.9% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,809,000. Barings LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,718,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,599,000 after purchasing an additional 82,643 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 581,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,426,000 after purchasing an additional 50,152 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 115,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 370,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,580,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $393.96. The company had a trading volume of 572,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856,863. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

