Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 11,539.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,474 shares of company stock worth $1,460,493. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.64. 56,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,128. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.84, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.