Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,622 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.30. 24,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,264. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

