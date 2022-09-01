Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 36,748.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,194 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 0.9% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 812,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,013,000 after purchasing an additional 761,375 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,005,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,976,000 after buying an additional 23,519 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.5 %

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $64.44. 279,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,749,564. The company has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.