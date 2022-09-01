Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $82,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,842 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,438,000. Barings LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 33,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 841,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,685,926. The firm has a market cap of $175.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.