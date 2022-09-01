Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,425 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $702,569,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,507,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $650,783,000 after buying an additional 313,853 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.89.

Shares of COP stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.75. 379,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,249,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $54.42 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

