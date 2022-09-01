Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,531 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,246.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 102,739 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 169,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 193,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.42. 801,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,173,914. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

