Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.22 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,111,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after acquiring an additional 210,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,396,000 after acquiring an additional 72,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,453,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.08. The stock had a trading volume of 69,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

