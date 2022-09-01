Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.71. The stock had a trading volume of 137,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

