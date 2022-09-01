Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 42,156 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000. British American Tobacco comprises approximately 1.0% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Barclays increased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Shares of BTI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 73,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,238. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

