Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 74,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 95,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.60. 7,668,790 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34.

