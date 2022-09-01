Ramsay Health Care Limited (RMYHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on October 14th

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of RMYHY opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. Ramsay Health Care has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $14.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on RMYHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals for public and private patients. It also offers health care services. It operates facilities in 460 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

