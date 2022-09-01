Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,783 AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,783 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AECOM by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

AECOM Stock Down 2.2 %

AECOM stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,526. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.31. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

AECOM Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.