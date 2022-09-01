Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $84.70. The stock had a trading volume of 253,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,470,833. The stock has a market cap of $145.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

