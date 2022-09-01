Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 226 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $484,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,503,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 24,468.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 405,935 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,060,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,036,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

General Dynamics stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

