Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.05.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,693. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average of $78.86. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

