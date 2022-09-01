Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKLN. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 270,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 163,322 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 863,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after acquiring an additional 352,101 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 206,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 47,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BKLN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.86. 323,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,335,831. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.