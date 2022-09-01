Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 798,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,283,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,949. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KHC. UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,574 shares of company stock worth $3,705,515 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.