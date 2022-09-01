Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Danaher by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Danaher by 73.4% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 500.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.6% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $269.67. 65,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,162. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.06. The company has a market cap of $196.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

