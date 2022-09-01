Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $667,000 Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCCO traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.18. The stock had a trading volume of 32,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,254. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average is $60.59. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCCO shares. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

