Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $55.33

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.33 and last traded at $55.48, with a volume of 1042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.50.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 568,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $2,405,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

