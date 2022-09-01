Raymond James Lowers Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $130.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.44% from the stock’s previous close.

FRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.66. 3,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $92.02 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,464,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,071,000 after acquiring an additional 647,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,577,000 after buying an additional 372,411 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $983,225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

