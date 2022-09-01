Raymond James Raises Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Price Target to $70.00

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $60.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.35 and a beta of 0.42. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $67.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,117,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,958,024.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,117,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,958,024.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $838,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,140,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,728,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,582 shares of company stock worth $3,176,188 in the last quarter. 23.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

