Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 185,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $87.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

