Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

O has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,468,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,596. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Realty Income Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,013,000 after buying an additional 1,784,464 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,441 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.