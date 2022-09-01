Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,794.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00005691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and $15,794.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.80 or 0.00479369 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000178 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000364 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.60 or 0.01854354 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001880 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00242851 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000706 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Profile
Receive Access Ecosystem is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard.
