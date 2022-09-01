Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND):

8/30/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $154.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $174.00 to $168.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ASND traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $89.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,500. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $178.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 2,099.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.4% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 89.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,316,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,757 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at $1,394,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,173,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

