Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,200 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($101.50) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($77.33) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.