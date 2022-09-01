Render Token (RNDR) Hits Market Cap of $132.73 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 9% against the dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $132.73 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00028681 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00083926 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00040675 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official website for Render Token is render.x.io. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token.

Render Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.Telegram | Reddit | Medium | FacebookWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

