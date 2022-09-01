Revain (REV) Price Hits $0.0009

Revain (REV) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Revain has a market cap of $78.35 million and $826,352.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Revain coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,715.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004277 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005184 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00133019 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00033107 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00087331 BTC.
About Revain
Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Revain Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.