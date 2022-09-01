Reviewing Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) and Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spire Global and Telecom Italia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00 Telecom Italia 0 4 2 0 2.33

Spire Global presently has a consensus price target of 5.35, indicating a potential upside of 296.30%. Given Spire Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Telecom Italia.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global -50.58% 4.90% 2.54% Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Spire Global and Telecom Italia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

25.3% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Spire Global has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spire Global and Telecom Italia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $43.38 million 4.35 -$19.31 million -0.53 -2.55 Telecom Italia $18.44 billion 0.24 -$10.24 billion N/A N/A

Spire Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telecom Italia.

Summary

Spire Global beats Telecom Italia on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), and systems and properties. In addition, it is involved in customer care, operating credit support, loyalty, and retention activities. The company has a strategic partnership with Google Cloud. Telecom Italia S.p.A. was incorporated in 1908 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

