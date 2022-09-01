Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Rating) were down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.05 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 17.10 ($0.21). Approximately 3,837,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,907,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 86.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35.

Revolution Beauty Group plc operates in the beauty and personal care business. It provides make up, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. The company sells its products through e-commerce operations, as well as physical and digital retailers through wholesale relationships. It has a retail footprint of c.15,000 doors across retail chains in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally.

