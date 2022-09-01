Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32-$1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.84 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.21-$0.25 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of REYN stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.