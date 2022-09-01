RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Bought by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. RH comprises approximately 5.3% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nixon Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of RH worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 2.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of RH by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RH. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.13.

RH Stock Down 3.3 %

RH stock traded down $8.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.59. 13,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,843. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $733.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.90 and a 200-day moving average of $308.18.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.32. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total transaction of $724,049.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total transaction of $724,049.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $4,746,605.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,382,173.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,201 shares of company stock valued at $9,566,609. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.