Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 14,499 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,510,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $539,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 29.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 39.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 179.5% during the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 11,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 68.5% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 42.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 273,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,744,000 after acquiring an additional 81,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $4.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $319.99. 44,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,485. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.33 and its 200-day moving average is $344.70. The company has a market capitalization of $309.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.