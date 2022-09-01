Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 15,525 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 799,866 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,525 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Costco Wholesale worth $460,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $521.92. The stock had a trading volume of 39,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,965. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $231.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $521.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.68.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

