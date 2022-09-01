Rhumbline Advisers Buys 28,950 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,677,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Texas Instruments worth $307,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.31. The company had a trading volume of 99,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,743. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

